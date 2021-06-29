‘Wasn’t in my senses,’ #PPP leader claims innocence after abusing #CJPGulzar in viral video

07:50 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
‘Wasn’t in my senses,’ #PPP leader claims innocence after abusing #CJPGulzar in viral video
Share

A Karachi-based leader of PPP informed the Supreme Court that he was not in his sense when he spoke obscenities against Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed in a viral video.

Masoodur Rehman Abbasi, who is an officer-bearer of the political party, stated this during hearing of contempt case launched against him when his video of hurling abusing at the top judge of the country went viral last month.

A four-member bench had summoned him to explain as to why he made insulting remarks against CJP.

He told the court, “I wasn’t in my senses at that time”.

Later, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Abbasi to submit a written response to the court as verbal statement could not help in deciding the case.

‘It’s the culture of Punjab’, PML-N’s ... 10:15 PM | 16 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shaikh Rohale Asghar is facing backlash on social media ...

More From This Category
AJK presents Budget 2021-22 with total outlay of ...
08:27 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
IHC removes NBP president, chairman with ...
07:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Man slams four-month-old son to death in ...
06:24 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
World Bank approves $800 million loan for Pakistan
06:09 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf denies secret meeting ...
06:00 PM | 29 Jun, 2021
Punjab announces month-long summer vacation for ...
05:28 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why Hira Mani slapped her friend?
04:50 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr