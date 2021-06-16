‘It’s the culture of Punjab’, PML-N’s Rohale Ashghar on use of abusive language in Parliament

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shaikh Rohale Asghar is facing backlash on social media for endorsing the use of expletive language following a rumpus in National Assembly during the budget speech of Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

When Asghar, a members of the lowers house of the parliament from Lahore, was asked by a journalist outside the assembly if use of abusive language is a good thing, he replied: “It's the culture of Punjab,” shows a video.

The National Assembly has been witnessing chaotic situation amid free use of abusive language and hurling of objects on each other since Shehbaz is attempting to speak during the general debate on federal budget 2021-22 from Monday.

On Tuesday, the situation in the assembly turned violent when opposition and government members exchanged naked abuses while two persons including PTI’s Maleeka Bokhar were injured when book were being hurled at each other.

Taking action, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser has barred seven members of the PTI, PML-N and PPP from entering the parliament over violating sanctity of the Assembly.

PML-N leader Shaikh Rohale Asghar is also among the members barred from entering the National Assembly.