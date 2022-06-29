Reporter's mispronunciation of Kubra Khan's name results in laughter 
Web Desk
09:12 PM | 29 Jun, 2022
Source: Kubra Khan (Instagram)
The team 'London Nahi Jaunga' is busy promoting the Pakistani movie at home and abroad as the latest production is all set to hit cinemas across Pakistan on Eidul Azha.

Despite a hectic promotion schedule, there have been countless relief and lighter moments that have been a source of laughter and entertainment for the team LNJ and the fans.

During a press conference for the LNJ, a report accidentally addressed actress Kubra Khan as Cobra and this made everyone, including the Alif star, burst into laughter.

Even Mehwish Hayat and Vasay Chaudhry could not resist and started laughing.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan-Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

