Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 29, 2022
08:34 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 29, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|206.5
|208.75
|Euro
|EUR
|216
|218
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|251.5
|255
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|56.75
|57.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|54.7
|55.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|144.42
|145.67
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|554.06
|558.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|161.58
|162.93
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.13
|31.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.55
|29.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|26.54
|26.89
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.66
|2.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|676.45
|681.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|47.31
|47.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|131.76
|132.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.14
|21.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|540.71
|545.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|57.23
|57.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|149.91
|151.21
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.56
|20.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|216.8
|218.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.94
|6.04
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- India blocks Radio Pakistan’s Twitter account over highlighting ...08:50 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:34 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 June 202208:21 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Gen Bajwa says Kartarpur Corridor a symbol of Pakistan’s commitment ...11:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
- Zara Noor Abbas sets temperature soaring with latest photoshoot07:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new photoshoot06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos break the internet05:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022