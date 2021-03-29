Honda raises bike prices by up to Rs2,000

10:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – Honda, Pakistan’s leading motorbike firm, has once against raised the bike prices by up to Rs2,000.

This is for the third time the company had increased the price in the running year. The new prices will come into force from April 1.  

The company had increased the prices of its bikes by as much as Rs3,000 and Rs3,400 in January and February, respectively.

Prices of Honda CD70 and Dream have been increased by Rs1,000 to Rs82,900 and Rs88,900 respectively.

Pridor 100cc also saw an increase of Rs1,000 and the bike will now be sold for Rs114,500.

CG125, CG125S-SE and CB125F-SE price have all been increased by Rs1,600. The models are now available at Rs136,500, Rs164,500 and Rs197,500, respectively.

