Chinese army offers Pakistan help to deal with 'security threats'

After a deadly assault on Chinese engineers in Shangla, the Chinese military expressed its readiness to collaborate with Pakistan to bolster the capabilities of both nations in confronting various security threats, particularly terrorist attacks.

The attack near Besham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen on March 26.

Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of National Defence, stated during his monthly briefing.

He said, “The Chinese military is prepared to work alongside Pakistan to continually improve our capacity to address diverse security challenges, notably our ability to respond to terrorist threats, and to jointly uphold regional peace and stability.”

Regarding the participation of a PLA tri-services contingent in Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad on March 23, Colonel Wu mentioned, “Chinese people often affectionately refer to Pakistan as our iron-clad brother.”

He emphasized the enduring bond between China and Pakistan as all-weather strategic cooperative partners, characterized by genuine friendship and mutual support through thick and thin.

Colonel Wu further added, “Under the strategic guidance of our respective leaders, our militaries have maintained frequent and close high-level exchanges, yielding positive outcomes in joint exercises, professional exchanges, personnel training, and cooperation in equipment and technology.”

The day prior, in response to the Shangla terrorist attack, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir affirmed the military’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all foreign citizens, particularly Chinese nationals contributing to Pakistan’s prosperity.

During an emergency meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif following the attack on Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydel Power Project, General Munir reiterated the armed forces’ determination to eradicate terrorism, a battle Pakistan has steadfastly fought and won over the past two decades.