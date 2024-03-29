Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz affirms support for Independent media in meeting with APNS delegation

Web Desk
12:44 PM | 29 Mar, 2024
PM Shehbaz affirms support for Independent media in meeting with APNS delegation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured all possible efforts to create a congenial atmosphere for print media personnel in meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Thursday.

The premier assured payment of all outstanding dues of publications at the earliest, and assured the APNS members of addressing problems being faced by the journalist community and newspapers.

Sharif, 72, expressed the hope that the journalist community would play its due role for with responsible reporting for strengthening of democracy in the country.

A delegation of APNS met the Prime Minister here at PM House on Thursday. The delegation includes senior journalists including Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Nazafreen Saigol, Sarmad Ali, Shahab Zubairi, Muhammad Athar Qazi, Syed Munir Jilani, Mohsin Bilal, Mehtab Khan and Faisal Zahid Malik.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was also present on the occasion.

PM mentioned meeting the journalist community to support government in its efforts for country’s progress and prosperity.

He further acknowledged media’s role as fourth pillar of state, saying it plays key role in mental training of people. PM called fake news a major challenge and vowed to work with media would to curb the disinformation menace.

PM said that the government is facing biggest challenge of revival economy and same is its top priority. Apprising the delegation of measures to put economy on the right track, he said the government had embarked upon task of complete digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:44 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz affirms support for Independent media in meeting with APNS ...

11:50 AM | 29 Mar, 2024

Pakistan slams Indian efforts to sell lithium reserves in IIOJK

11:25 AM | 29 Mar, 2024

CM Maryam approves ‘Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card’

09:43 AM | 29 Mar, 2024

Peshawar BRT contractor lodges Rs57b claim in international court of ...

09:10 AM | 29 Mar, 2024

Chinese army offers Pakistan help to deal with 'security threats'

11:58 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Eight of a family die as pickup truck falls into gorge in Buner

Pakistan

10:02 AM | 28 Mar, 2024

Man strangles sister to death in front of family members in Pakistan ...

06:23 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 4

09:31 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

What is Blue Passport that Pakistani govt will issue to high ...

05:14 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Married woman raped on pretext of Dubai visa in Islamabad

07:46 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

High tax payers to get blue passports, confirms PM Shehbaz

10:06 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Imran Khan names Sher Afzal Marwat, Omar Ayub for key positions in ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:59 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Japan expands Skilled Worker Visa Program with four new professions

Gold & Silver

03:16 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Latest gold price in Pakistan after Rs1,500 per tola hike

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.3 281.05
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.70 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.46
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.30 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: