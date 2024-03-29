PM Shehbaz affirms support for Independent media in meeting with APNS delegation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured all possible efforts to create a congenial atmosphere for print media personnel in meeting with a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Thursday.

The premier assured payment of all outstanding dues of publications at the earliest, and assured the APNS members of addressing problems being faced by the journalist community and newspapers.

Sharif, 72, expressed the hope that the journalist community would play its due role for with responsible reporting for strengthening of democracy in the country.

A delegation of APNS met the Prime Minister here at PM House on Thursday. The delegation includes senior journalists including Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Nazafreen Saigol, Sarmad Ali, Shahab Zubairi, Muhammad Athar Qazi, Syed Munir Jilani, Mohsin Bilal, Mehtab Khan and Faisal Zahid Malik.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar was also present on the occasion.

PM mentioned meeting the journalist community to support government in its efforts for country’s progress and prosperity.

He further acknowledged media’s role as fourth pillar of state, saying it plays key role in mental training of people. PM called fake news a major challenge and vowed to work with media would to curb the disinformation menace.

PM said that the government is facing biggest challenge of revival economy and same is its top priority. Apprising the delegation of measures to put economy on the right track, he said the government had embarked upon task of complete digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue.