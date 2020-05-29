Here’s insurance value of PIA plane crashed in Karachi
Web Desk
07:21 PM | 29 May, 2020
Here’s insurance value of PIA plane crashed in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines’ ill-fated plane, which crashed in Karachi killing 97 people on board, was insured for $19.7 million.

Media reports citing airline document said that National Insurance Company Limited was the insurer and Marsh was the reinsurance broker for national carrier’s policy that runs till December 29.

The insurance of the Airbus SE A320 was also reinsured into international reinsurance markers. The AIG [American International Group] is reportedly the lead reinsurer.

Last week on Friday, the PIA plane crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi, dealing significant damage to houses in a densely-populated area. Out of the 99 people aboard, 97 were killed and only two passengers survived.

More From This Category
Latest pics of Nawaz Sharif, having coffee in ...
09:57 PM | 30 May, 2020
Pakistan makes face masks mandatory amid record ...
09:07 PM | 30 May, 2020
PAF officer, who died in PIA plane crash, laid to ...
08:19 PM | 30 May, 2020
This Chinese devoted 3 years of his life to boost ...
07:06 PM | 30 May, 2020
First bulk cargo ship reaches at Gwadar port: ...
05:46 PM | 30 May, 2020
UK to provide further support Pakistan in fight ...
05:39 PM | 30 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Raising a daughter is a huge responsibility: Humaima Malick
05:08 PM | 30 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr