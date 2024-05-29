Three Pakistanis die, 4 injured in cross-border firing from Iran 

QUETTA – At least three Pakistan nationals were killed in cross-border firing by Iranian forces on Wednesday in Mashkel area.
Mashkel is a tehsil in Washuk district of Balochistan, which lies on the border between Iran and Pakistan.
The firing incident was confirmed by the additional deputy commissioner of the area, revealing that four others were also injured. He said that the Iranian forces also took two Pakistani nationals with them.
The officials said that the injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment.
Earlier this year, Pakistan had downgraded its diplomatic relations with Iran, recalling its ambassador from Tehran and expelling the Iranian envoy in Islamabad, in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in Panjgur city of Balochistan.
However, the diplomatic ties were restored between the neighbouring countries after bilateral talk.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
