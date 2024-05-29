Three Pakistanis die, 4 injured in cross-border firing from Iran 

QUETTA – At least three Pakistan nationals were killed in cross-border firing by Iranian forces on Wednesday in Mashkel area.

Mashkel is a tehsil in Washuk district of Balochistan, which lies on the border between Iran and Pakistan.

The firing incident was confirmed by the additional deputy commissioner of the area, revealing that four others were also injured. He said that the Iranian forces also took two Pakistani nationals with them.

The officials said that the injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had downgraded its diplomatic relations with Iran, recalling its ambassador from Tehran and expelling the Iranian envoy in Islamabad, in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in Panjgur city of Balochistan.

However, the diplomatic ties were restored between the neighbouring countries after bilateral talk.