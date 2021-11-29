New Zealand MP rides cycle to hospital to give birth
Share
In a very rare move on Sunday, a New Zealand MP cycled to hospital while in labour only to give birth barely an hour later.
"I genuinely wasn't planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening," Julie Anne Genter shared on Facebook afterwards.
Genter, Green party's spokesperson for transport, was not doing this for the first time - she was a minister three years ago when she took a similar trip.
Genter, 41, is a well-known and outspoken cycling advocate. The US-born politician said her contractions "weren't that bad" when she and her husband decided to cycle. She posted a picture of the couple in the hospital car park.
She wrote on Twitter later, “Big news! At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labour, but it did end up happening. My contractions weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital - though they were 2-3 min apart and picking up in intensity by the time we arrived 10 minutes later. (I’m smiling in the car park right after one.) And amazingly now we have a healthy, happy little one sleeping, as is her dad.
“Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth.”
- WHO member states reach consensus on future pandemic treaty10:30 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Profile: Who is Malik Riaz, the owner of Bahria Town?10:12 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- New Zealand MP rides cycle to hospital to give birth10:02 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan, Morocco hold joint naval exercise in Atlantic Ocean09:37 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Passenger caught with 3.5kg heroin at Islamabad airport08:43 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Hania Aamir spotted enjoying Asim Azhar's concert in Karachi06:21 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Juvaria Abbasi and Anoushey Abbasi's mother passes away05:30 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares new adorable photo with son Mir Hakim04:45 PM | 29 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021