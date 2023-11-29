Imran Khan picks his legal eagle to contest for PTI chairman slot: Marwat

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders gave contrasting statements on Tuesday related to intra-party polls for the slot of party chairman, a position long held by Imran Khan.

The confusion arises within the former ruling party as PTI shoots down the claim of Senior Vice-President Sher Afzal Marwat that Khan will not run for the party chairmanship.

Amid contrasting statements, Sher Afzal Marwat, who revealed that Mr Khan has decided to pass on the coveted post in wake of legal hurdles, said PTI chief has picked Barrister Gohar Khan for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairmanship.

Speaking in a prime time show, Marwat said Barrister Gohar will run for PTI chairmanship slot in upcoming party polls, as former prime minister remains in jail in corruption reference while he has been booked over 150 cases.

The new man on the coveted slot will end Imran Khan’s two-decade-long tenure at the key position.

Earlier this week, PTI’s Core Committee approved to hold the intra-party polls within the time frame of 20 days given by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). If the party does not follow the orders, it will lose its bat symbol.

Who is Barrister Gohar Khan

A higher-ranking advocate in the Supreme Court, Barrister Gohar Khan is one of the most respected lawyers in Pakistan.

He received law degree from Wolverhampton University, UK with LLM from Washington School of Law, USA, and has dozens of reported judgments to his credit on wide-ranging subjects.

In his glittering career, he appeared before the Supreme Judicial Council, Field General Court Martial, and its Court of Appeal.

In previous years, he remained part of PPP and contested elections for but could not succeed. Khan later joined the Imran Khan led part in July last year while he also serves as the lead counsel for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, handling myriad of legal cases involving the party.