Azerbaijan shoots down 2 fighter jets of Armenia

BAKU – Azerbaijan on Thursday shot down two fighter jets of Armenia after they violated the international border, confirmed country’s Defense Ministry said.

A statement said the Armenian combat aircraft, SU-25, were flying over Azerbaijani positions in the Gubadli direction of the front when they were hit.

Earlier this month, 12 Azerbaijani people were killed when the Armenian military fired missiles at Ganja.

More than 40 civilians injured as well, said the General Prosecutors of Azerbaijan.

“Civilians are continued to be saved from the debris of destruction by emergency services,” Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani president, said on Twitter.

Since conflict between the two countries in Nagorno-Karabakh region erupted on September 27, Armenia repeatedly targeted civilians in Azerbaijan. It has committed violations of three humanitarian cease-fires since Oct 10.

On October 17, both sides agreed to latest humanitarian cease-fire and it has now been violated by Armenia again after its combat jets entered Azerbaijan’s premises.

The two former Soviet republics have been engaged in conflict since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh.

Armenia is not withdrawing its forces from the region despite four four UN Security Council resolutions and two from the UN General that demand the same.