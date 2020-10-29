PTI Senator Faisal Javed resigns from key parliamentary body over French president's anti-Islam comments
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:37 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
PTI Senator Faisal Javed resigns from key parliamentary body over French president's anti-Islam comments
Share

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Javed Thursday resigned from Pakistan-France Parliamentary Friendship group in Senate in protest of French President’s remarks to flare up Islamophobia in Europe.

The Senator in a letter to the Chairman said such actions by the French President Emmanuel Macron contributed and further invigorated the Islamophobia, pointed out by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said “demonizing Islam and blaspheming the holiest figures will further polarize the humanity and provide breeding grounds for the radical views.”

He said the practice needs to be stopped and banned through binding international legislation. He said the action of French President had the potential to do more harm to humanity than the Nazi ideology or racist tendencies.

Resigning from the Convenorship, he also called for dissolution of the parliamentary friendship group.

More From This Category
PM Imran visits Gilgit-Baltistan today 
10:38 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
PM Imran, Turkish President Erdogan hold phone ...
10:33 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan reports 977 new infections, 17 ...
10:06 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi contracts coronavirus 
09:24 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
73rd Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan being ...
08:58 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
COVID-19 second wave: NCOC directs to spearhead ...
08:34 AM | 1 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin Swelah
10:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr