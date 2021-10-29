BISE Bahawalpur announces Intermediate Part 1 result 2021 (Check Results)
08:03 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
Share
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur has announced BISE Bahawalpur inter part 1 result on the annual basis.
The Inter Part 1 results of the Bahawalpur Board have been announced you can check the results here.
Students enrolled in the 1st-year examination were earlier keenly waiting for the results of the academic year 2021.
BISE Lahore announce inter Part 1 Result 2021 ... 11:35 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore announced BISE Lahore inter part 1 result on the ...
- PSO sets all-time records as profits soar in Q1FY2212:28 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
- BAP leader Mir Quddus Bizenjo elected Balochistan CM with 39 votes12:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
- BISE Lahore announces inter Part 1 Result 2021 (Check Results)11:35 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
- TV channel apologises to Nasir Butt after PML-N leader wins ...11:21 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
- Facebook changes parent company name to Meta as it refocuses on VR10:31 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
Aryan Khan finally granted bail after three weeks in jail
06:12 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Katrina Kaif denies rumoured wedding to Vicky Kaushal05:45 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Imran Ashraf and Sadia Khan's latest BTS video goes viral05:00 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Momina Mustehsan leaves everyone awestruck with her melodious voice05:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021