Pakistan’s Faisal Afridi promoted to ICC International Panel of Umpires

09:14 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
Pakistan’s Faisal Afridi promoted to ICC International Panel of Umpires
LAHORE – Former first-class cricketer Faisal Khan Afridi has been promoted to the ICC’s International Panel of Umpires following an internal assessment, review and appraisal process. Faisal has replaced Shozab Raza who will continue to serve on the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires.

Faisal has joined Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz on the international panel following impressive decision-making and displaying good man management skills in domestic matches.

43-year-old Faisal played 53 first-class matches from 1998-99 to 2007-08 and has to date officiated in the three women’s ODIs, three women’s T20Is, 17 first-class matches, 13 List-A matches and 23 T20 matches. 

