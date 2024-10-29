Pakistan blocks Passports of 4,000 citizens arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities blocked the passports of 4,000 citizens who were detained in Saudi Arabia for begging and other serious offenses.

Reports in local media said those bringing shame to the nation will face the music as authorities tighten the noose. Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis confirmed that about 60% of those detained are from the provinces of Punjab and KP.

These passports will remain blocked for next seven years, and authorities are reportedly working on issuing emergency travel documents to facilitate the repatriation of the detainees. After deportation from Kingdom, these people will be taken into custody in homeland and will undergo legal proceedings.

A significant number of Pakistanis reportedly travel abroad, particularly to Saudi Arabia, under the guise of performing Hajj or Umrah, only to engage in begging.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continues to apprehend alleged beggars who were attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia.

The government’s actions highlight ongoing concerns about human trafficking and illegal activities among Pakistani citizens abroad.