Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan blocks Passports of 4,000 citizens arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging

Pakistan Blocks Passports Of 4000 Citizens Arrested In Saudi Arabia For Begging

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities blocked the passports of 4,000 citizens who were detained in Saudi Arabia for begging and other serious offenses.

Reports in local media said those bringing shame to the nation will face the music as authorities tighten the noose. Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis confirmed that about 60% of those detained are from the provinces of Punjab and KP.

These passports will remain blocked for next seven years, and authorities are reportedly working on issuing emergency travel documents to facilitate the repatriation of the detainees. After deportation from Kingdom, these people will be taken into custody in homeland and will undergo legal proceedings.

A significant number of Pakistanis reportedly travel abroad, particularly to Saudi Arabia, under the guise of performing Hajj or Umrah, only to engage in begging.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continues to apprehend alleged beggars who were attempting to travel to Saudi Arabia.

The government’s actions highlight ongoing concerns about human trafficking and illegal activities among Pakistani citizens abroad.

5 ‘beggars’ travelling to Saudi Arabia as Umrah pilgrims arrested at Karachi airport

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 29 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search