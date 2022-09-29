Nora Fatehi's new dance video sets internet on fire
Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been receiving admiration for her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer dance moves ever since she rose to fame with her Dilbar performance.
Now, the Kusu Kusu star has blessed our Instagram feeds with a new video that she busts some killer dance moves.
This time around, the Kusu Kusu singer took the Manike challenge to the next level altogether as she collaborated with Youtube India and danced flawlessly with a pile of books on her head.
Earlier, Nora gets a clean chit in a money laundering scam worth INR 200 crore. The Delhi Police said that Fatehi was never involved in the case concerning conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and she did not even know anything about the crime syndicate.
