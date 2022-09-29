Pakistan tests Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone in latest air exercise

07:49 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Pakistan tests Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone in latest air exercise
Source: A screengrab of Baykar\'s Twitter video
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Forces (PAF) has tested the newly acquired multirole Turkish-made unmanned aircraft, Bayraktar TB2, during an exercise, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports about acquisition of Bayraktar TB2 drone, a medium altitude long endurance (MALE) is capable of carrying out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and attack missions, by Pakistan surfaced in March this year.

However, both sides have not disclosed details about the number of drones delivered to Islamabad, but reports claimed that one Bayraktar TB2 was spotted at PAF’s Murid Airbase in satellite images.

The advanced drone was showcased during an exercises held on September 28 while the event was attended by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber.

The PAF chief visited the ground control station to operate the Turkish drones.

The exercise was conducted to assess the capability of the newly acquired drone keeping in view the challenges being faced by Pakistan.

The unmanned aircraft recently made headlines due to its effective used by Ukrainian forces against Russian forces in ongoing war. It has also played a key role in Libya and Syria conflicts. 

