Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 September 2022
08:18 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs143,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 123,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 113,115 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 131,910.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Karachi Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Islamabad Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Peshawar Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Quetta Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Sialkot Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Attock Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Gujranwala Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Jehlum Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Multan Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Bahawalpur Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Gujrat Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Nawabshah Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Chakwal Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Hyderabad Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Nowshehra Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Sargodha Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Faisalabad Rs143,900 PKR 1,628
Mirpur Rs143,900 PKR 1,628

TOP LISTS

