Neo TV barred from airing news, current affairs shows
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PEMRA) on Thursday once again directed the management of Neo tv to immediately revert back to its original programming i.e entertainment within 7 days
In case of non-compliance and repeated violation strict legal action shall be initiated against the licensee under PEMRA Ordinance, said a press release issued here Thursday. Besides on violation of PEMRA laws a fine of one million rupees is also imposed.
PEMRA had directed Neo TV to stop violation of content category by airing news and current affairs programmes in contravention of the PEMRA laws.
It was asked to revert back to its approved programming content entertainment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the licence.
However Neo TV failed to adhere to the same and challenged the decision of PEMRA before Islamabad High Court. The IHC dismissed the channel's plea for change of category to News and Current Affairs and upheld PEMRA's decision.
Neo TV has been provided ample opportunity to revert back to its original content but the channel is in continuous blatant violation of PEMRA directives.
-
- 'Labour Day an opportunity to acknowledge sacrifices, contribution of ...11:09 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
-
- Pakistan, China ratify treaty on transfer of convicted criminals08:04 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 361 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar above ...08:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan buried in Mumbai02:28 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Celebrities pay homage to late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor02:08 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan's scene from 'D Day' goes viral after ...01:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020