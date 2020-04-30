Neo TV barred from airing news, current affairs shows
04:04 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Neo TV barred from airing news, current affairs shows
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PEMRA) on Thursday once again directed the management of Neo tv to immediately revert back to its original programming i.e entertainment within 7 days

In case of non-compliance and repeated violation strict legal action shall be initiated against the licensee under PEMRA Ordinance, said a press release issued here Thursday. Besides on violation of PEMRA laws a fine of one million rupees is also imposed.

PEMRA had directed Neo TV to stop violation of content category by airing news and current affairs programmes in contravention of the PEMRA laws.

It was asked to revert back to its approved programming content entertainment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the licence.

However Neo TV failed to adhere to the same and challenged the decision of PEMRA before Islamabad High Court. The IHC dismissed the channel's plea for change of category to News and Current Affairs and upheld PEMRA's decision.

Neo TV has been provided ample opportunity to revert back to its original content but the channel is in continuous blatant violation of PEMRA directives.

