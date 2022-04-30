Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on April 30, 2022
08:20 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|185.9
|187.15
|Euro
|EUR
|198.5
|200.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237.5
|240.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.25
|49.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|48.7
|49.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|133.5
|135.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|142
|144
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.65
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.75
|37.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.85
|97.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.95
|394.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|133.5
|135.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.75
|19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.35
|161.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:20 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 April 202208:14 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
- New CCTV footage shows suspect lurking around a day before Karachi ...12:25 AM | 30 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz reaches Jeddah to meet Saudi Crown Prince11:53 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Who is Shari Baloch, woman suicide bomber who targeted Chinese ...11:13 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
PTV all set to make a smashing comeback with star-studded mega project
07:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Ayesha Omar's new workout video goes viral06:30 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani slams Kanika Kapoor's 'shameless rendition' of Boohey ...06:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- 'What a gentleman' – Sarah Khan all praise for Ahad Raza Mir05:00 PM | 29 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022