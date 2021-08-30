Around 100 countries say they expect Taliban to ensure 'safe and orderly' evacuation after Aug 31

KABUL – As the Taliban planning an inclusive caretaker government in Afghanistan, the insurgents have 'assured' 98 countries that they will allow ‘safe and orderly' withdrawal of foreign citizens and Afghans even after the deadline ends.

Following the recent developments, the US along with 97 other countries, in a joint statement, also revealed that they would continue to take in people fleeing the war-raked nation.

The United States, Britain, France, and Germany are eminent nations that secure the deal with the Taliban. A statement issued in this regard cited "We are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan".

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country”, it said.

The group also said that it would continue issuing travel documents to ‘designated Afghans’, adding that ‘we have the clear expectation of and commitment from the Taliban that they can travel to our respective countries’.

On Sunday, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said that US citizens who elect to remain are not going to be stuck in the country under Taliban rule. If they choose to leave in the future, we can evacuate them as the Taliban have made commitments to us, he added.

Meanwhile, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are working on a UN proposal aimed at establishing a safe zone in the Afghan capital to allow safe passage for people trying to leave Afghanistan, French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.

Macron, who said France had begun discussions with the Taliban to explore how to further evacuations might proceed, also revealed that the resolution would be brought on Monday to an emergency UN Security Council meeting of veto-wielding members.