Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s remand extended till Sept 6

05:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court extended on Monday the judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, the daughter of former ambassador Shaukat Mukadam.

Police produced Zahir before Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Imran, who approved extension in the remand till September 6.

Last week, Zahir was held guilty in the case challan prepared by the Homicide Investigation Unit of the Kohsar police station on Saturday.

The police have requested the court to award death sentence for his heinous crime, adding that other suspects, including Zahir’s parenets, Therapy Works CEO, should also be penalised for hiding the crime from the police.

The Zahir’s parents – Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Adam Jee – and two servants of Jaffar family are already in the judicial custody of the police.

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to Tahir Zahoor, CEO of Therapy Works, and five other employees on petition filed by Noor’s father against their bail.

Noor Mukadam was found murdered at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday (July 20) last week.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) later the same day against the suspect, who was arrested from the crime scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint filed by Noor's father.

Noor Mukadam was raped, tortured before murder, ... 07:14 PM | 13 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Noor Mukadam was raped and tortured by Zahir Jaffer before murder, reveals a report of the Punjab ...

