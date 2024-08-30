Search

Lifestyle

'Pure magic': Sajal Aly heaps praise on Indian singer

Web Desk
10:45 PM | 30 Aug, 2024
Sajal Aly praises Indian singer Aparshakti Khurana
Source: Instagram

Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan's most talented and beautiful actresses who has made her name in the entertainment industry in a very short span of time. 

She is one of the most followed actors on social media platforms where she has a very strong presence. Recently, Sajal made headlines after she praised a relatively new Indian singer, Aparshakti Khurana, who has just released his new song. 

And Khurana responded with an equally lovely message to the sweetheart of the Pakistani entertainment industry. 

Taking to Instagram, Sajal wrote, “This track is pure magic, @aparshakti_khurana.” 

And Khurana responded, “Sajal yaaaaar  so pretty! Exactly the kind of picture which makes my beautiful song look average.”

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

10:45 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

'Pure magic': Sajal Aly heaps praise on Indian singer

12:20 PM | 30 Aug, 2024

Affan Waheed opens up about relationship rumors with Sidra Niazi

10:35 AM | 30 Aug, 2024

Tuba Anwar faces backlash for sharing bold photos

05:19 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Kubra Khan dazzles in white bridal gown, photos go viral

10:02 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Hania Aamir mesmerises fans with stunning waterfall pictures

04:02 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Imran Abbas meets Iraqi PM in Karbala

Advertisement

Latest

09:40 AM | 31 Aug, 2024

£190 million corruption case: Contempt petition filed against NAB Chairman Lt Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 31 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 31, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On the last day of the month, US dollar was quoted at 278.65 for buying and 279.9 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 312.

British Pound rate is 365.5 for buying, and 369 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.60 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65  279.9 
Euro EUR 309.4  312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60  76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: