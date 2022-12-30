Search

Web Desk 03:48 PM | 30 Dec, 2022
MiM, FAST-NUCES sign MoU

LAHORE - The My Impact Meter (MiM) and the National University of Emerging Sciences FAST-NUCES signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the MiM Student Ambassadors Program, a press release said on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by My Impact Meter's CEO Kanwal Cheema and the Rector of FAST-NUCES Dr Aftab Maroof.

 This program will provide an opportunity for students of FAST-NUCES to gain valuable experience, skills and understanding of their local communities while raising awareness for important causes. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this program, it added.

MiM Student Ambassadors Program is part of My Impact Meter's 'Tech for Social Impact' movement, which is aimed at promoting the use of technology to create social impact with the help of students and tech professionals.

The program will engage students in meaningful activities, such as volunteering, onboarding Impactors & Impact Suppliers, and outreach to benefit the local community.

It will also provide students with the opportunity to learn about the importance of giving back to their community and the power of advocacy.

The signing of this agreement marks the beginning of a partnership that will foster an environment of collaboration, learning and growth for the students participating in the program.

My Impact Meter is also planning to expand MiM's Student Ambassadors Program in other academic institutions as well. My Impact Meter has also launched its Academic Engagement Program (AEP) with the leading educational institutions of Pakistan through which My Impact Meter's leadership and team members mentor and train students via internships, training sessions and project supervision.

My Impact Meter is a Centralized Platform, Social Media and Impact Services Ecosystem for creating Impact. It connects Impactors to Impact Suppliers from where they can buy food,

health services and education services for Impacts of their choice. Impacts can then physically go and avail of these services.

My Impact Meter creates an impact footprint to measure success in terms of impact, so impactors keep setting a higher bar for themselves!

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

