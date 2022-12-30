Shraddha Kapoor redefines elegance in a Faraz Manaan silver outfit

Bollywood's leading lady Shraddha Kapoor has the rare ability to make her fans swoon over film projects and style statements she churns out from time to time.
With her sizzling clicks, the Aashiqui star is giving some seriously chic style goals right now. For the Elle magazine cover shoot, Shraddha donned ace designer Faraz Manan.
The 35-year-old beauty wore her hair in a bun and added huge hoops to her attire as accessories. The glam was completed with glowing skin, berry-toned lip colour and contoured features. As for her wardrobe, she was dressed to the nines in a cropped jacket adorned with Swarovski and silk threadwork in intricate motifs paired with a halter blouse and pencil skirt by Faraz Manan. She paired the outfit with Cosmic hoops in champagne ombre by Amama Jewels.
On the work front, Kapoor has Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is a romantic comedy and stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor, who will be marking his acting debut. It will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.5
|Euro
|EUR
|260.4
|263
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,400 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
