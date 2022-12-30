WHO chief says travel restrictions against Chinese 'understandable'

BEIJING - The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has apparently downplayed the concerns raised against the imposition of travel restrictions against Chinese by the international community.
The official said on Thursday that the restrictions that some countries have introduced in response to China’s Covid-19 surge are 'understandable'. The statement came after the US, India, Japan and other countries announced to test travelers coming from China.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged China to be more forthcoming on its pandemic situation while also citing the lack of information from Beijing.
“In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the Covid-19 situation on the ground in China, WHO needs more detailed information,” Dr Tedros said on Twitter.
The WHO chief said that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations.
We continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system, he said.
Hospitals across China have been populated again by a spike in infections following Beijing’s decision to lift strict rules that helped protect the spread of virus for last couple of years.
China said this week it would end mandatory quarantine on arrival, leading many Chinese to make plans to travel abroad; China’s National Health Commission said last week it would no longer release an official daily Covid-19 death toll.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.5
|Euro
|EUR
|260.4
|263
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.5
|299.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65
|65.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.5
|156.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168
|169.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.7
|244.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,400 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,400
|PKR 2,090
