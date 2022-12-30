Search

WHO chief says travel restrictions against Chinese 'understandable'

Web Desk 04:34 PM | 30 Dec, 2022
WHO chief says travel restrictions against Chinese 'understandable'

BEIJING - The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has apparently downplayed the concerns raised against the imposition of travel restrictions against Chinese by the international community.

The official said on Thursday that the restrictions that some countries have introduced in response to China’s Covid-19 surge are 'understandable'. The statement came after the US, India, Japan and other countries announced to test travelers coming from China.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged China to be more forthcoming on its pandemic situation while also citing the lack of information from Beijing. 

“In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the Covid-19 situation on the ground in China, WHO needs more detailed information,” Dr Tedros said on Twitter.

The WHO chief said that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations.

We continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system, he said.

Hospitals across China have been populated again by a spike in infections following Beijing’s decision to lift strict rules that helped protect the spread of virus for last couple of years. 

China said this week it would end mandatory quarantine on arrival, leading many Chinese to make plans to travel abroad; China’s National Health Commission said last week it would no longer release an official daily Covid-19 death toll. 

