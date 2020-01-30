European Parliament approves Brexit agreement with London
09:41 AM | 30 Jan, 2020

BRUSSELS - European Parliament has overwhelmingly approved the Brexit deal with London, clearing the final hurdle for Britain's departure from the bloc.

The vote at the parliament in Brussels, which came after an emotional debate, was passed by 621 to 49.

Britain will leave European Union on Friday but existing ties will continue during a transition period lasting until end of the year to allow both sides to negotiate a new partnership, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, the British government introduced legislation to end the automatic right of European Union boats to fish in its waters, although they could be allowed back under a post-Brexit trade deal.

