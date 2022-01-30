Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 30 January 2022
09:08 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|177.2
|179.85
|Euro
|EUR
|197.15
|199.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237.1
|239.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.1
|49.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.85
|47.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122.65
|124.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138.15
|140.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.6
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.65
|37
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.65
|97.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.85
|130.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.7
|18.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Islamabad United to kickstart their PSL-7 campaign against Peshawar ...11:18 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Hasan Ali grooves to 'Kacha Badam' song, video goes viral10:48 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s NSA, Afghan deputy PM discuss bilateral ties, regional ...10:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Army Chief pledges all-out efforts for Balochistan peace09:49 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan reports nearly 8,000 new Covid infections, 29 deaths amid ...09:27 AM | 30 Jan, 2022
Watch – What forced Hareem Shah to leave lip treatment incomplete in UK?
10:03 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Twitter in frenzy after Parizaad's groundbreaking finale screened in ...07:33 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Hareem Farooq receives flak for her wardrobe choices07:01 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Wahaj Ali gears up for his upcoming project 'Ghao'06:28 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021