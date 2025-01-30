Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

I have received death threats from FBR officials over car purchase inquiry, says Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Vawda has claimed that FBR officials threatened to kill him after he raised concerns in the Senate Finance Committee over the purchase of 1,010 vehicles. He asserted that he has evidence to support his claim.

During the committee meeting, FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial acknowledged the seriousness of the issue, stating that if a parliamentarian is being threatened, then it could happen to others too. He supported sending the matter for a criminal investigation.

Vawda further revealed he has a list of 54 corrupt FBR officials ready to be disclosed. The committee also discussed an FBR raid on a multinational company, with members calling for an FIA-led inquiry.

Chairman FBR assured that no vehicles would be purchased until committee concerns are resolved. However, he urged that delays should be avoided. The committee also questioned if PPRA approval was taken before the purchase, to which Langrial clarified that while the process can go through PPRA, it is not a legal requirement for vehicle procurement.

