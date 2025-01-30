Imran Khan pens letter to Supreme Court highlighting election fraud, human rights violations

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has written a 349-page letter to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin, highlighting human rights violations, election rigging, and the arrests of PTI workers.

In the letter, Imran Khan detailed that from November 24 to 27, many PTI workers were arrested, and hospital records were sealed and altered. He claimed that despite repeatedly approaching the courts regarding electoral fraud and human rights violations over the past 18 months, justice was not served.

He accused the current government of coming to power through election fraud and unleashing a brutal crackdown on PTI.

He mentioned office raids, violence against leaders, and his “illegal arrest” on May 9 from Islamabad High Court, which was later declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan further alleged that peaceful PTI protests were infiltrated by provocateurs to incite violence.