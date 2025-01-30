Islamabad court sentences two to death for blasphemous social media posts

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad district and sessions court on Thursday sentenced two men to death and imposed heavy fines, along with life imprisonment, after finding them guilty of spreading blasphemous content on social media.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka delivered the verdict, convicting the individuals for creating, uploading, and displaying sacrilegious material. The case was filed by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing in 2021 following a complaint.

The FIA claimed to have gathered sufficient evidence against the accused under PECA-2016 sections 10 & 11, and PPC sections 295-A, 295-B, 295-C, 298-A, and 109. The agency secured approval for an FIR before proceeding with the case.

The court sentenced both convicts to death and imposed a Rs500,000 fine under section 295-C, life imprisonment under section 295-B, and three years in jail with a Rs100,000 fine under section 298-A. Additionally, they received seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a Rs100,000 fine under section 11 of PECA-2016.

The ruling stated that the convicts “shall be hanged by the neck till death” upon confirmation by the Islamabad High Court. The judge also ordered prison authorities to ensure their safety until further court directives.