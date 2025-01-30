Pakistan reacts to US move to freeze foreign aid

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan officials are engaged with the US at multiple levels after President Donald Trump-led administration suspended foreign aid temporarily.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Khan said they are reviewing the order issued by the US president. For years, the US and Pakistan have been working on various programs across different sectors.

He said Pakistan desired to further solidify this important relationship. However, he refrained from commenting on US-India relations.

He said the US aid has been suspended for all countries for 90 days, but cooperation in various sectors of US aid continues in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has urged the international community to be mindful of the destabilizing impact of their arms transfer to India on regional stability and fanning its hegemonic ambitions.

Shafqat Ali Khan also voiced serious concerns over Indian involvement in target killings inside Pakistan and other countries. He said Pakistan has highlighted it and also is in contact with a lot of other countries on the matter.

To a question, he said the proposal to displace the people of Gaza is deeply troubling and unjust. He emphasized the Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option is the two state solution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.