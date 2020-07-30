FPCCI rejects Indian propaganda against new SAARC CCI president
Share
LAHORE- Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary has rejected the Indian propaganda against newly elected President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik.
In a statement issued Thursday, he said New Delhi was afraid of Pakistan’s increasing role in trade politics of the region and engaged in a baseless propaganda against it.
Chaudhary said Mr. Malik served the business community of the SAARC countries without any bias and discrimination against any nation.
The President, said Mr Chaudhary, was making hectic efforts to promote free trade relation in the region and enhance economic activities which could be helpful in poverty alleviation and meeting other goals set under UN proposed millennium development goals. He hoped SRRAC Chamber would show great progress under the leadership of Mr Malik.
- Muslims in KSA, gulf countries celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today11:33 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- KP imposes ban on polythene bags11:02 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 278,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,951 confirmed ...10:23 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- China officially announces launch of Beidou-3 Navigation System09:33 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
- Venice becomes first major film festival to return after coronavirus ...05:04 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
- Trending this summer: Coconut chia pudding with mango puree02:26 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
- Shehzad Roy tests positive for Covid-1901:42 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020