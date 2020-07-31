PM Imran orders action against corrupt elements in gas, power departments
PM Imran orders action against corrupt elements in gas, power departments
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed strict action against the corrupt elements in gas and power departments, creating unnecessary difficulties for consumers.

While chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review the reforms process in the power sector, the premier said it is intolerable and unacceptable to make people take the brunt of mismanagement, theft and corruption in this sector.

The Prime Minister directed the ministry concerned to furnish an action plan for implementation of the reforms process as per stipulated time frame, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the ongoing reforms process, power supply and demand, modernization of transmission system, reforms in gas sector and efforts for resolution of other chronic issues.

