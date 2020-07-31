Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme
Web Desk
09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme
Share

ISLAMABAD - The international donors have congratulated the entire Ehsaas Emedrgency Cash Programme team for taking the lead to reach out to multi-million deserving households in a transparent, cost-effective and fast manner.

They highly praised the programme and expressed these views at a webinar hosted by the Ehsaas programme with donors, international development partners and UN agencies to share key findings of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme penned by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Dr Sania Nishtar shared her experience about the design and implementation of Ehsaas Emergency Cash that will support 16.9 million families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was joined at the virtual meeting by Country Directors and heads of International Monetary Fund, The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and other agencies.

The donors also acknowledged that the lessons learnt from the design of the program has also provide learning for initiatives in other countries.

More From This Category
Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash ...
09:06 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
PM Imran orders action against corrupt elements ...
08:27 AM | 31 Jul, 2020
Pakistan Army called in to handle urban flooding ...
10:22 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
British Airways announces to resume flights for ...
08:13 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
PM’s special aides cannot be removed over dual ...
06:23 PM | 30 Jul, 2020
India's new Rafale fleet can trigger arms race in ...
06:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Keh Do: Junaid Khan to launch his original motivational web series
05:49 PM | 30 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr