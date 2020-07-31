Int’l donors laud Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

ISLAMABAD - The international donors have congratulated the entire Ehsaas Emedrgency Cash Programme team for taking the lead to reach out to multi-million deserving households in a transparent, cost-effective and fast manner.

They highly praised the programme and expressed these views at a webinar hosted by the Ehsaas programme with donors, international development partners and UN agencies to share key findings of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme penned by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar.

Dr Sania Nishtar shared her experience about the design and implementation of Ehsaas Emergency Cash that will support 16.9 million families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was joined at the virtual meeting by Country Directors and heads of International Monetary Fund, The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and other agencies.

The donors also acknowledged that the lessons learnt from the design of the program has also provide learning for initiatives in other countries.