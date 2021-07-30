Pakistan, US discuss Afghanistan situation
11:24 AM | 30 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, US discuss Afghanistan situation
WASHINGTON – National security advisers of Pakistan and US held an important meeting on the Afghanistan situation and the need for an urgent reduction in violence in the country.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf is in America to meet with senior US officials, lawmakers and think tanks to exchange views on the changing regional security situation.

Moeed took to Twitter and wrote, “Had a positive follow-up meeting with NSA @JakeSullivan46 today in Washington. Took stock of progress made since our Geneva meeting & discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

He said they agreed to sustain the momentum in Pak-US bilateral cooperation.

On the other side, US NSA Jake Sullivan said that he consulted Yusuf on regional connectivity and security and other areas of mutual cooperation.

“We discussed the urgent need for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement to the conflict,” he said in a statement after the meeting.

