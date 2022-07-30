Pakistan logs 605 fresh Covid cases, three deaths
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 605 new coronavirus cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours.
As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan further decreased to 3.155 from yesterday’s 3.35%
As many as 605 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 19,236 samples in the last 24 hours, taking Pakistan's total cases to 1,553,930.
COVID-19 Statistics 30 July 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 30, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,236
Positive Cases: 605
Positivity %: 3.15%
Deaths: 03
Patients on Critical Care: 176
Meanwhile, 176 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.
On Friday, Pakistan recorded 693 new cases and one death due to the novel coronavirus.
Covid-19: Pakistan issues guidelines for Muharram ... 12:38 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday issued guidelines to prevent the spread of ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan logs 605 fresh Covid cases, three deaths09:26 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:39 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 July 202208:21 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
- British daily links tycoon Arif Naqvi to PTI foreign funding case11:59 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
-
- Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh and Sami Khan to star in new drama07:11 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
-
- Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite Pakistani song09:23 PM | 29 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022