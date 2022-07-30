Pakistan logs 605 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

09:26 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 605 new coronavirus cases and three deaths during the last 24 hours.

As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan further decreased to 3.155 from yesterday’s 3.35%

As many as 605 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 19,236 samples in the last 24 hours, taking Pakistan's total cases to 1,553,930.

Meanwhile, 176 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.

On Friday, Pakistan recorded 693 new cases and one death due to the novel coronavirus.

