Suzuki Gixxer 125 unveiled at Pakistan Auto Show 2022 – Check expected price, launch date & specs here

LAHORE – The Pak Suzuki Motor Company has unveiled GSX 125 at the Pakistan Auto Show and the two-wheeler looks dynamic with advanced features as compared to other bikes in the league.

The auto giant unveiled the GSX 125 after clarifying that GS 150 will not continue to be sold in local markets as reports said the bike will be replaced with the new edition.

The new bike, which is powered by a 125cc engine, will compete with the top-of-the-line bikes of other companies, mainly Yamaha YBR125 and Honda CB125F.

Suzuki GSX 125 to replace GS 150 SE. Being said it will be under Rs. 300,000. But where's the lower half of the chain cover? pic.twitter.com/3O5JbM6cBv — Bilal Karim Mughal ✨🇵🇰 (@bilalkmughal) July 29, 2022

The latest edition comes with a sleek and modern-looking design with sharp-looking wheels, a sporty stance and aggressive street-bike styling. The much-anticipated bike however is not available in market as it is expected to launch by the end of the year.

Price

Comparing its features and value with its competitors, reports say that GSX 125 will cost between Rs. 350,000 and Rs. 380,000. However, company officials told a leading automotive portal that the price would be below Rs. 300,000.

The price may be increased as the Pakistani rupee continues its downward spiral against the US dollar.

Features

GSX 125 comes with a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled petrol engine that makes 10.45 horsepower and 9.2 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. Its fuel economy was branded 42 kilometers per liter, as observed by various international bike reviewers.

The bike offered a 5-speed constant-mesh transmission with a return shift pattern. It has a dual-piston caliper-based disc brake at the front and a conventional drum brake outback. Dual inverted fork-tubes were installed upfront and spring-loaded shock absorbers at the back.