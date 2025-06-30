Husband arrested for allowing friends to sexually assault wife

ISLAMABAD – Another disturbing incident of sexual assault has been reported from Fort Abbas where cops detained a man for allegedly attempting to enable sexual assault of his wife by three of his drug-addicted friends.

According to First Information Report (FIR), the woman, who resides in Thokar Jamil Shah area, reported that her husband frequently invited fellow addicts to their home for drug party. On June 27, he allegedly brought three men to the house and allowed them to ‘rape’ her.

The situation escalated when the men attempted to sexually assault the woman. Upon victim’s commotion, neighbors intervened and managed to stop the assault. Police later arrived on the scene and arrested the woman’s husband along with one of the alleged accomplices. A search is ongoing for the remaining two suspects.

Local authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway and that the case will be pursued with the full weight of the law.

Earlier this year, a case emerged in Vehari where a man allegedly permitted another individual to rape his wife after losing a gambling bet. Disturbingly, the alleged rapist filmed the act and used the footage to threaten the victim with blackmail. These back-to-back cases raised serious concerns over the safety of women within their own homes and the urgent need for stronger protective measures.