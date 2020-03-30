Asim Jofa successfully makes protective suit for healthcare workers in 48 hours

Sheherbano Syed
04:36 PM | 30 Mar, 2020
Asim Jofa successfully makes protective suit for healthcare workers in 48 hours
As we go through the news for information about the COVID-19 eruption and dutifully partake in social distancing, it's wonderful to see our celebrities using their talent, platforms, and big hearts by helping others in various ways. Their efforts prove that there's plenty we can do to help make a difference and battle against novel coronavirus.

Designer Asim Jofa has worked diligently with his team to successfully create gear for the doctors, nurses and paramedics in the country.

“Asim Jofa and team have taken an initiative to contribute to society and play our part in helping our front-liners to win this fight against corona virus,” he wrote.

The medical protective suit had been made according to the guidelines provided by medical experts and the prototype has been approved by renowned Dr.Seemab Jamali and her experienced team at JPMC.

Jofa recently took to Twitter to announce the news:

“We have successfully created a final prototype of a medical protective suit made according to the guidelines provided by medical experts,” wrote Jofa.

It’s inspiring and heartwarming to see the generosity of others and our celebs are giving back to the community in such a kind way.

