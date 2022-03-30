Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2022

08:30 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2022
File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 130,700 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs  112,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 102,666 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.119,807.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Karachi PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Islamabad PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Peshawar PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Quetta PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Sialkot PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Attock PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Gujranwala PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Jehlum PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Multan PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Bahawalpur PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Gujrat PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Nawabshah PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Chakwal PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Hyderabad PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Nowshehra PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Sargodha PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Faisalabad PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682
Mirpur PKR 130,700 PKR 1,682

