Hotel employee arrested for raping 7-year-old girl in Lahore’s Gulberg

LAHORE – Police in the provincial capital detained a suspect in connection with a case involving a seven-year-old girl.

A case registered by Gulberg Chowki Firdous Market said the child had gone to a nearby private hotel while playing, where the hotel employee Sharif alias Allah Rakha, allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s mother discovered incident after noticing her daughter’s condition and questioning her, at which point the child disclosed the assault.

Authorities promptly registered case against the accused and transferred him to the Gender Cell for further legal proceedings. SP Model Town confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Sexual abuse of minors remains a serious concern in Pakistan, often underreported due to social stigma and fear. Legal measures, such as the Protection of Children Against Sexual Abuse Act 2016, exist to punish offenders and protect victims, while specialized police units and NGOs provide support and counseling.