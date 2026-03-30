ROME – A truck carrying over 4Lac KitKat bars disappeared somewhere between Italy and Poland as the brand’s new Formula One line, molded like race cars.

No one was hurt in this heist, but the audacious theft sent shockwaves through Europe’s candy supply. The parent company Nestlé scrambled to coordinate with authorities, while chocolate lovers everywhere were left wondering where the missing sweets might turn up, and if their Easter treats could be at risk.

The heist comes days before Easter, as thieves took massive shipment, sparking fears of chocolate shortages across Europe. The truck had departed from the main Italy factory, bound for Poland, when it vanished on 26 March. Neither the vehicle nor its chocolaty contents have been recovered, and no one was harmed in the audacious theft.

The company is now working closely with law enforcement and supply chain partners to track down the stolen goods.

Authorities warn that the stolen bars could appear on unofficial markets, but batch codes on each bar allow for tracking and recovery.

With Easter just around the corner, chocolate lovers may be left anxiously watching as law enforcement hunts down Europe’s sweetest heist yet.

KitKat remained one of the world’s most beloved chocolate brands, famous for its iconic “Have a break, have a KitKat” slogan and enjoyed in over 85 countries. Known for its classic chocolate-covered wafers and innovative flavors, it sells more than 5 billion bars annually, making it a major driver of Nestlé’s confectionery revenue.

Its widespread popularity and cultural presence mean that any disruption to its supply, like the recent theft of 12 tons of bars, resonates strongly with both consumers and the business.