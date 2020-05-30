Gulf Air starts flights from Pakistan after suspension of three months
MANAMA - Gulf Air is going to resume its flight operation with a direct flight from Islamabad to Bahrain on Sunday.
The national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, with resumption of a direct flight from Islamabad International Airport to its hub Bahrain International Airport with flights from other cities in Pakistan being added in the coming days. In compliance with the Civil Aviation Authority in Pakistan, flights will only operate with passengers out of Pakistan.
Pakistan, we are back! Outbound flights from Pakistan are resuming again starting with our first flight from Islamabad on 31 May 2020!— Gulf Air (@GulfAir) May 30, 2020
.
عدنا الى باكستان! حيث سنستأنف اول رحلاتنا من إسلام آباد في 31 مايو 2020!
.#البحرين #باكستان#GulfAir #Bahrain #Pakistan #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/cZsXjmNViY
Due to the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Gulf Air has temporarily suspended all flights to its 7 destinations in Pakistan (Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot and Peshawar) in compliance with the order from the Civil Aviation Authority in The Islamic Republic of Pakistan from 21 March 2020.
The airline, being one of the few airlines regionally and globally to operate scheduled flights during the outbreak, has shown flexibility and agility to the government orders, civil aviation directives and airport closures around its network and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates regarding operations to and from its network destinations. Gulf Air will continue to monitor the readiness of airports and plan the resumption of its operation to most of its network.-PR
