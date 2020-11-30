PM Imran approves Export Development Board
Web Desk
08:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave in-principle approval to set up the Export Development Board under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 with an aim to boost country’s exports. 

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood announced the decision in a couple of tweets.

The prime minister will chair the board which will have representation from all export-related stakeholders, he said. 

The board will meet once a month when exporters will inform the government about issues faced by them. 

PM Imran approves Export Development Board
