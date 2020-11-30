PM Imran approves Export Development Board

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave in-principle approval to set up the Export Development Board under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 with an aim to boost country’s exports.

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood announced the decision in a couple of tweets.

Just met the Prime Minister. He approved the formation of a National Export Development Board under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25. This will be headed by the Prime Minister and will also include exporters. 1/2 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) November 30, 2020

The prime minister will chair the board which will have representation from all export-related stakeholders, he said.

The board will meet once a month when exporters will inform the government about issues faced by them.