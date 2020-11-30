PM Imran approves Export Development Board
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday gave in-principle approval to set up the Export Development Board under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 with an aim to boost country’s exports.
Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood announced the decision in a couple of tweets.
Just met the Prime Minister. He approved the formation of a National Export Development Board under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25. This will be headed by the Prime Minister and will also include exporters. 1/2— Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) November 30, 2020
The prime minister will chair the board which will have representation from all export-related stakeholders, he said.
The National Export Development Board will hold its meetings monthly where all the issues relating to Pakistan’s export will be discussed. 2/2 @ImranKhanPTI @aliya_hamza @PTVNewsOfficial @RadioPakistan @appcsocialmedia @tdap_official @pid_gov @Emergingpk— Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) November 30, 2020
The board will meet once a month when exporters will inform the government about issues faced by them.
