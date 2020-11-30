Diesel price increased, petrol price to remain unchanged
09:19 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
Diesel price increased, petrol price to remain unchanged
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Monday announced to increase the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 4 per litre while the prices of petrol, kerosene, and light diesel unchanged till December 15. 

A notification issued by the Finance Division, "The Government of Pakistan in its endeavor to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products".

It added that the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been hiked by Rs4 to105.43 per litre due to a "significant increase" in the international market.

The price of petrol remain unchanged at Rs100.69 till mid of December while the current price of Kerosene oil stands at Rs65.29. 

