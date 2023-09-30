Honda CG125 2024 – October Price Update

Honda CG125 is a trusted name as people pick the bike for daily travel. The bike remained among top top-selling units of Japanese auto-giant, and the company rolled out its new model some weeks back.

Pakistan's oldest automaker claimed to introduce tons of improvements in the Honda CG 125 2024 model but apparently, it's again only a new sticker of the fuel tank and side covers.

To satisfy buyers, Atlas Honda claimed increasing compression ratio, up-gradation of carburetor design with better airflow, improvising pistons, refreshing crank-shaft assembly, and redesigning the head and cylinder in the Honda 125 2024 model.

It also mentioned introducing a new gear-oil pump drive, a new gear timing drive, revising the combustion chamber design, and reinforcing engine mounting points for smooth performance.

Honda CG 125 2024 Price in Pakistan

Honda CG 125 2024 is available at price tag of Rs234,900

Honda 125S 2024 Golden Edition

Honda CG 125S 2024 Golden edition is available at a price tag of Rs292,900

Honda this time came up with Honda CG 125S Gold Edition that stands different from base red and black colors. The glittery appearance gives it a distinctive look that makes the ride an eye candy.

The overall design of the CG 125 Special Edition is to some extent diverse from the base variant while it also costs more than the base version.