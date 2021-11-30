AJK Election Commission reviews amendments in Local Government act
08:02 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
AJK Election Commission reviews amendments in Local Government act
MUZAFFARABAD – The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission Tuesday reviewed proposed amendments in the Local Government Act 1990 ahead of polls for which a date is yet to be announced. 

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Abdul Rashid Suhlaria chaired the meeting and it was attended by Senior Member Raja Muhammad Farooq Niaz, Secretary Local Government Ejaz Ahmad Khan, Law Draftsman Raja Zahid Mehmood Khan, Secretary Election Commission Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan, Election Commissioner Raja Rashid Mehmood, Deputy Secretary Election Commission Muhammad Ashfaq and Deputy Director Local Government Raja Zulqarnain.

The Local Government secretary drafted the necessary amendments related to elections and presented them in the meeting.

After a detailed discussion, the election commission chief directed officials to send the proposed amendments to the government in order harmonise the provisions related to local body elections with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections Act 2020.

