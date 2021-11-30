Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan
Web Desk
08:37 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD − At least 10 people died of the novel disease while 475 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,719 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,284,840.

Pakistan conducted a total of 42,577 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.1 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 905. Around 327 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,242,236.

As many as 475,616 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,094 in Punjab, 179,995 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,689 in Islamabad, 33,479 in Balochistan, 34,556 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

